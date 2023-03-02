PRC Historical Society Meeting Reminder Published 8:20 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

The Pearl River County Historical Society will meet next Wednesday, March 8 at 11:30 am. Due to a scheduling conflict this month, we will meet inside the main library of the Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library rather than in Holland Hall. Beginning at 11:30 am, a potluck lunch will be served. Members are welcome to bring their favorite dish to share. A brief business meeting will begin at 11:45 am.

At noon, our guest speaker, Mr. Jerry Stough, will present “The History of the Pearl River County Historical Society” along with some info about the “Fourteenth Colony”. As one of the founders of our historical society, Jerry is especially knowledgeable about the history of our group. A retired high school teacher, Jerry has served on our board for years and currently serves as treasurer. He also publishes our newsletter and oversees the Pearl River County Historical Museum.

We look forward to his sharing with our group. Public invited to attend. Also, a few surplus copies of some Grandpa Thigpen books will be available to purchase at the meeting for $20 each.