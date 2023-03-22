PRC baseball and softball clinch wins in district opener Published 12:57 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

On Tuesday, March 21 the Pearl River Central Blue Devils baseball team (12-5) beat the Long Beach Bearcats, 10-1. On that same day, the Lady Blue Devils (8-5) beat West Harrison, 12-5.

Baseball Recap

The boys are riding a 6 game-win streak but Head Coach Neil Walther doesn’t pay attention to that, it’s more of how his Blue Devils are playing, and they’re playing good right now.

“It’s how we’re playing and we’ve been better for 4 or 5 games. The last two games we’ve played have been complete games,” Walther said.

The games he’s talking about are the 11-1 win over East Central and the 9-2 over Bay High.

Against Long Beach, PRC had 10 hits and 8 RBIs. Chris Hart, Conner Dyess, and Wes Garner had 2 RBIs and Caleb Dyess and Riley Wilson had single RBIs. Caleb Dyess and Isaias Ryan pitched for a combined 9 strikeouts.

“The offense is finally coming around, this week so far we’re 21 hits in the last two days and we’re getting production from people we haven’t been getting production from… The pitching has been outstanding, and the defense is solid,” said Walther.

With a district win under their belt, Walther and his Blues Devils look to continue to get better. PRC will host Long Beach this Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m.

Softball recap

Head Coach Tony Labella and his Lady Blue Devils are on a two-game win streak. In their win over the Hurricanes, they totaled 9 hits, 8 RBIs, 3 Doubles, and 1 Triple. Bayli Cucinello pitched the entire game, allowing one earned run with 5 strikeouts.

Next, PRC will host George County on Monday, March 27 at 6 p.m.