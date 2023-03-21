Join the Fun at the 2023 Crawfish Cookoff
Published 10:31 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023
This year’s 2023 Crawfish Cookoff, is set for Saturday, April, 29 at the Crosby Commons, Picayune. MS.
Nearly 20 teams will cookoff and registration are still open for $50 per team and the people’s choice will decide the winner. Become an event sponsor for just $250 which includes a 4×3 banner, logo on t-shirts, plus media advertisement throughout the event. It’s $25 for an advanced taste ticket ($30 at the gate), and $15 for a non-taste taster ticket (20 at the gate) as other food will be provided. All proceeds will benefit community outreach projects. Gates open at 7 .m. for teams and 11 a.m. for the public.
This event is sponsored by the Picayune Area Chambers of Commerce and they are looking for members to join the cook-off volunteer committee.
There will be several shifts available to fit your schedule. If interested or for more information see the attached image or contact the chamber at 601-798-3122 or email courtneymartinchamber@gmail.com