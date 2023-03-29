Picayune’s Mason Ripoll voted 2nd best player in 2023 season

Published 2:10 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Mason Ripoll

The Mississippi fans have voted for their Sun Herald Boys Soccer Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season. Bay High’s Aiden Boudro was voted first place. Who came in second was a sophomore from Picayune Memorial High school, Mason Ripoll. Ripoll scored 18 goals in 13 games and assisted in 7 goals.

Pearl River Centrals senior Brant Tarter was an honorable mention in the voting polls.  He scored 19 goals and had 9 assists. Tarter has signed to play at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC next season.

 

For the rest of those who made the cut for best soccer players visit the Sun Herald website.

