Picayune wins again, 5-1 over Long Beach Published 9:34 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The Picayune Maroon Tide beat the Long Beach Bearcats 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Brady pitched for 5 innings and had 9 strikeouts. Morgan Craft led the team with 2 RBIs.

Picayune is on a 4-game winning streak, they are 10-9 and 3-0 in the district. They tie Pearl River Central for No.1 in district standings.

Next, Picayune travels to Long Beach for their second matchup against the Bearcats. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.