Picayune softball falls to Green County, 9-7 Published 11:19 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

The Picayune Lady Maroon Tide lost a tight contest to the Green County Wildcats, 9-7. This defeat puts Picayune at 5-9 this season.

Recap

Both teams capped off the first inning with single RBIs. Picayunes came off a hit up the right gap by Brooklyn McCormick.

Tied at 1-1 the Wildcats opened the third inning scoring 2 runs with a Home-run by Wildcats Breeze Jordan. Trailing 4-1, Picayune answered at the bottom of the inning with 4 runs to take a 5-4 lead. RBI’s came from Brooklyn Wilson, then by Katrina Bolden. A wild throw to first allowed Bolden to double home, then another wild throw to second base allowed Addison Taggard to steal home.

In the fifth inning, the Wildcats would go on to score 4 runs, (2 single RBI and a 2 run RBI). At the bottom of the inning Picayune tried to match the effort but only came away with two RBIs from Brooklyn Keller and Skyler Timmons. The Wildcats led 8-7.

The Wildcats would go on t score a single run in the following ending while shutting out Picayune at the bottom.

Next

The Lady Tide will host the Germantown Mavericks (5-6) at Kristi Mitchell Field at 3 p.m.