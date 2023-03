Picayune Piecemakers March Meeting Published 1:40 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The Picayune Piecemakers will hold their monthly meeting at 9:30 a. m. on Saturday, March 25th at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hwy 11 South. New members and the public are invited to attend. For information, contact Glenda Copeland at (601) 590-0596.