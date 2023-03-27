Picayune Joins in Relief Efforts for North Mississippians Affected by Tornado Published 1:17 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

The City of Picayune is offering to help, in response to the devastating tornado that left approximately 26 people dead (according to MEMA) in the Delta town of Rolling Fork area.

Residents and the community of Picayune know all too well the ramifications that disastrous weather can leave on a city. Rolling Fork is wounded by this EF-4 tornado that occurred this Friday night, and Picayune hopes it can assist in healing the aftermath of this disaster. With that being said, Picayune City Hall is beginning a tornado relief drive, for those affected by the tornado in North Mississippi.

Starting today, bring your perishable items to the Central Fire Station located at 435 S Loftin. Ave Picayune, MS

Item needed: Bottled Water, Canned food, manual can openers, paper products, plastic utensils, pet food, diapers & wipes, baby formula, personal hygiene items, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, tarps, socks underwear, toothbrushes & toothpaste, trash bags, gloves, duck tape, and flashlights.

City Hall plans on delivering these items in a week or less. If you’d like to donate, do so by March 31, 2023. For more information contact Fire Chief Pat Weaver at 601-798-6513.