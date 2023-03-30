Picayune Chris Davis commits to Ole Miss Published 11:19 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

The Picayune Maroon Tide’s 3-star running back has set his sight on a four-year college. After the upcoming 2023 season, Chris Davis will be heading to play under head coach Lane Kiffin at the University of Ole Miss.

Davis announced his commitment a week ago after his official campus visit. He announced on his Twitter with this photo say,

‘Staying Home!!”

(courtesy of @_chrisss1k Twitter).

During his visit, Davis said the campus, down to the the coaches and staff members showed him lots of love. Especially from his soon-to-be running back coach Kevin Smith.

“The loves there, the vibes are there, he is a real cool dude [Smith],” said Davis. Davis hopes to stay under Smith’s wing and absorb all the knowledge he can from him, including help towards Davis’s goal of playing in the NFL, and the small things off the field such as financial advice. And on top of that, his relationship with Head Coach Kiffin is good.

Davis wants to hit the ground running once he steps on the Oxford campus, making an immediate and lasting impact at Ole Miss.

“Im coming for the job, I’m trying to be top dog. It ain’t gonna be easy but I know we’re going to be in and out, competing every day and getting better,” he said.

Before committing, Davis had over 18 Division 1 colleges to choose from and was traveling very heavily to various Universities which came with a lot of pressure and jet lag. But now that he’s committed to Ole Miss, the weight is off his shoulder and Davis can focus entirely on his senior season.

“I don’t have to travel so much, now I can dedicate myself to being better in the aspects of the game that I need to get better at, and continue to get bigger, stronger, and faster.”

Davis said it was big for him to commit to an in-state school. Him being a natural competitor, yet humble enough to remember his roots, he said there isn’t anything like putting on for the state of Mississippi.

Off the field, Davis loved what Ole Miss had to offer academically, he liked the class, schedule structure, and the tutoring availability. Davis plans on studying for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing or Computer Software Engineering at Ole Miss.