Pearl River to face off with Biloxi Shuckers in exhibition Published 9:58 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — After winning the NJCAA Division II National Championship last season, the Pearl River baseball team was honored at MGM Park by the Biloxi Shuckers. The reigning National Champions have now been awarded with an even bigger opportunity to take on the Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head.

The seven-inning exhibition game will be held on April 5 with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available at biloxishuckers.com and the MGM Park box office starting Wednesday, at 10 a.m. General admission tickets are $13. Student tickets are $11.

“Our guys will be given the unique chance to compete against some of the best prospects in the game of baseball,” Pearl River skipper Michael Avalon said. “We are very thankful to the Shuckers and the entire Brewers organization for awarding us this opportunity.”

Pearl River is the first NJCAA program to be invited to take on the Biloxi Shuckers.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the Biloxi Shuckers inviting our reigning National Champions to play them in an exhibition,” Pearl River Director of Athletics Patrick Ochs said. “They are a first-class organization and have been great partners with PRCC. April 5 will be a special day for our student athletes, staff and fans. We hope all of our Wildcat family will come out to MGM Park for what’s sure to be a memorable evening.”

ABOUT THE WILDCATS

Fresh off the Championship trifecta, Pearl River is currently ranked third in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II poll. The Wildcats hold a 27-5 record with an 8-2 mark in conference play.

ABOUT THE SHUCKERS

The Biloxi Shuckers are the Double-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and compete in the Southern League. The Shuckers have claimed Division titles three times since their arrival in Biloxi, winning in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

TUNE IN

Voice of the Wildcats, Carey Meitzler, will be on the radio call for the game. It can be heard at WRJW 1320-AM, 106.9 FM and WRJWRadio.com.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).