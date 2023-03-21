Pearl River Narcotics finds home for orphan calf

Published 1:53 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Joe Garcia and the orphan calf the Pearl River County Narcotics Department saved and found a new home for.(courtesy of PRCSO)

Joe Garcia with the Pearl River County Narcotics Department received an unusual call on Tuesday, March, 22.

 

A local farm in Poplarville, MS had called in regards to finding a new home for their orphan calf. Unfortunately, the mother of the calf died and the farm was intent on finding it a good nursing home. Garcia has his own farm, GA Farm so his reputation led to him receiving this call.

He and his team went to the farm and caught the calf. Later, Garcia was able to connect with a female farmer at the Sheriff’s Office that was willing to take care of it. Garcia said she will bottle-feed it and raise it to adulthood.

