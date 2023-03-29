Pearl River hosts successful home rodeo Published 9:55 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

POPLARVILLE, Miss — The Pearl River Wildcats Rodeo team came home this weekend to host the PRCC Rodeo. Known as “The Greatest Show on Dirt,” rodeos trace back to the wild west days, and it’s plain to see why so many people love them today. With 105 contestants from 10 different schools, Thursday, Friday and Saturday were packed full of men’s and women’s rodeo action.

The PRCC rodeo team ultimately fell, placing fifth in men’s action with 285 total points and seventh in women’s action with 12.5 points. Missouri Valley came to rule the weekend, winning first in all events and placing in or near the top of each individual event.

Each night kicked off with some exhilarating bareback riding, however, Pearl River had no entries in this event.

Next was calf roping, where PRCC Wildcat Mason Theriot (Poplarville) placed second with 100 points.

Breakaway roping was next, with Molli Rae Kinchen (Tickfaw, La.; Ponchatoula) coming in fourth with 75 points to put the Wildcats on the board.

Moving on to steer wrestling, also known as bulldogging, PRCC’s Brodie Maddox (Wetumpka, Ala.; Elmore) placed third with 85 points.

Team roping is a rodeo favorite throughout the Southeast U.S. Two PRCC teams placed in this event; brother duo Kason Davis (Poplarville) and Trent Davis (Poplarville), with 80 points, at fourth place, and Colby Welch (Bogue Chitto; Centreville Academy) and Jacob Perry (Pelahatchie), with 120 points, in third place. Blake Lyons (Ethel, La.; Silliman Institute) placed with Clarke Gordon of West Alabama in a tie for sixth with 25 points.

The next event was barrel racing, perhaps the most famous of women’s rodeo sports. PRCC’s Sarah Bootyy (Osyka; Amite County) finished in seventh place with 10 points.

Other highlights of the weekend included the food at the concession stand. Fried fish plates and jambalaya brought Southern comfort to the rodeo. Local businesses such as AGUp Equipment, The Tack Room and Tanning Salon helped sponsor the event. Raffles were also held all weekend for a free pair of boots from Boot Country. Rodeo entertainer Kyle Lamon and rodeo clowns provided entertainment between each event. From performing TikToks to rope tricks, Lamon interacted with the crowd and kept the energy high in the arena.

NEXT UP



The PRCC rodeo team will travel to Tennessee-Martin April 7. With this weekend’s rodeo closing, there are only three more events until the National Rodeo Finals in Casper, Wyoming, in June.

