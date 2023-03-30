No. 3 Pearl River hopes to get tougher after trip to Hinds Published 11:40 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

RAYMOND, Miss. — The No. 3 Pearl River baseball team had its first setback in a while Wednesday night at Hinds, losing both games of its doubleheader 6-3 and 6-5. The sweep marks the first against the Wildcats since March 3, 2021.

“They outplayed us from start to finish,” Pearl River coach Michael Avalon said. “We just have to get a lot tougher and a lot more mature. Guys are getting more out of their teams than I am getting out of this team right now. We have to get a lot better to hopefully accomplish some of the things we want to accomplish this year.”

GAME ONE

Pearl River (27-7 overall; 8-4 MACCC) starter Byrion Robinson (Brookhaven) had to work himself out of some trouble in the first inning of play. With two batters in scoring position, Robinson induced an inning-ending ground out to second base to keep Hinds (18-13; 6-4) off the board.

A pair of runs crossed the plate in the bottom of the second for the Eagles to give them an early 2-0 advantage. The Wildcats had a good shot to even things up in their half, getting a pair of runners on base, but couldn’t get the big hit to fall.

Nothing was doing for either team over the next two innings before PRCC got on the board for the first time in the fifth. Blaise Breerwood (Poplarville) began the inning with a four-pitch walk and advanced to second on a Gabe Broadus(Wilmer, Ala.; Faith Academy) single into right field. Breerwood crossed home plate on an error by the Eagles, 2-1.

HCC picked up two more runs in the bottom half of the frame on a two-run single into left field, 4-1. The Eagles tacked on another run with a single in the sixth, 5-1.

Pearl River cut its deficit to two runs in the eighth, 5-3. Logan Walters (Petal) ripped a single into the outfield and moved to second base when Ian Montz (Lafayette, La.; Acadiana) roped a ball into right field. Triston Hickman (Wiggins; Stone County) loaded the bases by drawing a five-pitch walk. The Wildcats opted for a pinch hitter in the big situation and Hunter Sute (Tuscaloosa, Ala.; American Christian Academy) drove a sacrifice fly into center field. A passed ball by the Eagles allowed Montz to slide safely into home for the final run of the frame.

Hinds promptly brought in a run in the bottom half of the inning to go ahead 6-3. Although the first two batters of the ninth put the ball in play, the Wildcats were unable to scratch across any more runs.

Broadus and Montz led the way offensively with two hits apiece.

Robinson threw 1 2/3 innings allowing two runs, one hit and four walks. Bobby Magee (Petal) was solid in relief with 3 1/3 innings, two hits, two runs and one walk. He struck out six batters. Blake Hooks tossed 2 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk. He struck out one. JT Schnoor (Pascagoula; Resurrection Catholic) recorded one out.

GAME TWO

The Wildcats came out of the gate hot in the nightcap, putting up four quick runs. Broadus drew a walk and swiped second base. Alex Perry (McComb; North Pike) knocked a double into right field but because the ball looked like it was going to be caught, Broadus was unable to score. Walters took the first two pitches in his at-bat before smacking a two-run double into left field. Hickman brought him home with a double of his own and then scored on a single by Montz.

A passed ball by the Wildcats in the bottom half of the first allowed Hinds to get on the board, 4-1. Two more runs crossed the plate for the Eagles in the second inning, 4-3.

The middle innings were quiet for both teams before Pearl River finally got the scoring started once again in the sixth. Breerwood doubled and moved to third base on a passed ball. Perry quickly drove him in by smacking a line drive single past the first baseman, 5-3.

HCC led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo homer on the first pitch of the inning and used the momentum to propel it to a 6-5 walk-off victory.

Perry was the only Wildcat with multiple hits in the contest.

Cooper Cooksey (Waveland; Bay) turned in another good outing, tossing five innings and allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk. He struck out three batters. Landen Payne (Ocean Springs; St. Martin) threw 1 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and three runs.

UP NEXT

Pearl River returns to Dub Herring Park on Saturday for a 2/5 p.m. doubleheader against Holmes. The day will also serve as PRCC’s Alumni Day. Interested former Wildcats can still secure their tickets at PRCCAthletics.com/Tickets.

