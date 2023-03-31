No. 15 Men shut down SMCC Published 8:53 am Friday, March 31, 2023

PERKINSTON — No. 15 Mississippi Gulf Coast made quick work of its return to MACCC men’s tennis action Thursday, blanking Southwest Mississippi 9-0 at the MGCCC Tennis Complex.

The Bulldogs dropped only eight games across nine courts at the final home match of the season.

“They were tested a little bit at (No. 1 doubles),” Gulf Coast coach Sam Blackburn said. “It just shows you can’t take anybody too lightly, and we didn’t from there on. The sophomores did well and did what they were supposed to do. They got on and off the court and got a little better today at the same time.”

Gulf Coast is now 10-5 overall, 8-1 in MACCC play. The Bulldogs have clinched second place in the conference, which is where they will be seeded in the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament. It will be played in Ellisville on April 20-22.

MGCCC swept Nos. 2 and 3 doubles without dropping a game, and Owen Stice (Fr., Atlanta, Ga./Laurel Springs), Kyle Bond (So., Wiggins/Stone), Orren Ladner (So., Perkinston/Stone) and Triston Hill (Fr., Perkinston/Stone) won 6-0, 6-0 in singles.

Gulf Coast will close out the regular season Tuesday with a road trip to Senatobia. First serves against Northwest Mississippi will be at 2 p.m.

Results

Team: Gulf Coast 9, Southwest 0

Doubles

No. 1: Paul Gayk-Owen Stice (GC) def. JP Johnson-Phillip Chandler, 8-4

No. 2: Orren Ladner-Kyle Bond (GC) def. Alex Velasquez-Jackson Stanford, 8-0

No. 3: Anderson Dulaney-Triston Hill (GC) def. Jacob Fairley-Luke Sowell, 8-0

Singles

No. 1: Gayk (GC) def. Chandler, 6-0, 6-2

No. 2: Stice (GC) def. Johnson, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Dulaney (GC) def. Stanford, 6-0, 6-2

No. 4: Bond (GC) def. Velasquez, 6-0, 6-0

No. 5: Ladner (GC) def. Fairley, 6-0, 6-0

No. 6: Hill (GC) def. Sowell, 6-0, 6-0

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.