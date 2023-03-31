No. 12 Bulldogs blank Southwest Published 8:51 am Friday, March 31, 2023

PERKINSTON — No. 12 Mississippi Gulf Coast dominated Southwest Mississippi at the MGCCC Tennis Complex on Thursday, blasting the Bears 9-0.

The Bulldogs spared no mercy, winning all but two games across nine courts.

“It was an overall good day,” Gulf Coast coach Sam Blackburn said. “The sophomore played their last match here and left it all on the court, plain and simple.”

It started in doubles, where Gulf Coast won each court 8-0. In singles, Tanyaradzwa Kaome (So., Harare, Zimbabwe/The Heritage School), Bayley Askin (So., St. Martin/St. Martin), Hayden Hensarling (So., Ocean Springs/Ocean Springs) and Abigail Garman (So., Diamondhead/Hancock) each won their matches 6-0, 6-0.

Gulf Coast improved to 11-4 overall, 8-1 in MACCC play. The Bulldogs have clinched the runner-up spot in the conference and the corresponding No. 2 seed in the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament. It will be played in Ellisville on April 13-15.

MGCCC will play its last regular-season match Tuesday with a long road trip to Senatobia. First serves against Northwest Mississippi are set for 2 p.m.

Results

Team: Gulf Coast 9, Southwest 0

Doubles

No. 1: Tanyaradzwa Kaome-Angela Moreno (GC) def. Larina Anderson-Mary Kuntz, 8-0

No. 2: Hayden Hensarling-Kendall Burn (GC) def. Emma Grace Carruth-Sophie Tompkins, 8-0

No. 3: Bayley Askin-Abigail Garman (GC) def. Anne Speights-Elise Gillissie, 8-0

Singles

No. 1: Kaome (GC) def. Anderson, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Moreno (GC) def. Kuntz, 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Askin (GC) def. Carruth, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Hensarling (GC) def. Tompkins, 6-0, 6-0

No. 5: Garman (GC) def. Gillissie, 6-0, 6-0

No. 6: Ashlegh Wine (GC) def. Speights, 6-1, 6-0

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.