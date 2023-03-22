Nasa’s Stennis Space Center Director’s Briefing To Take Place On Thursday, March 23rd At Pearl River Community College

Hancock Co., Miss. March 22, 2023 – The 11th Annual Stennis Space Center Director’s Briefing is scheduled for Thursday, March 23rd at 9 a.m. This annual event assembles over 100 business and industry leaders from Mississippi and Louisiana for a yearly report directly from key leadership at Stennis Space Center, Naval Meteorology & Oceanography Command and the Michoud Assembly Facility. Speakers for this year include Dr. Richard Gilbrech, Director of Stennis Space Center; Lonnie Dutreix, Director of Michoud Assembly Facility; Jennifer Hailes, Technical Director of Naval Meteorology & Oceanography Command at Stennis; and Dr. Adam Breerwood, President of Pearl River Community College. This meeting will be held at the Brownstone Center for the Arts on the PRCC Campus in Poplarville.

“We want decision makers and interested citizens to know and understand the value and importance of these two NASA assets and what it means to all of us as a significant source of employment and income for this region,” said Mark Glorioso, Chairman of the Partners for Stennis & Michoud Board.

Following the presentations and panel discussion, the media will have an opportunity to interview the speakers and other leaders from the different organizations represented.

Pearl River Community College is located at 101 Highway 11 North in Poplarville. The Brownstone Center for the Arts is located on the corner of River Rd. and Old Stadium Dr. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided by Pearl River Community College. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 9. There is no fee to attend the briefing.

The 11th Annual Center Director’s Briefing would not be possible without the generosity of the following sponsors:

Platinum Gold Bronze

Aerojet Rocketdyne COLSA High Performance Solutions

Boeing

Keesler Federal Credit Union

Lockheed Martin

Pearl River Community College

Syncom Space Services

###

JOHN C. STENNIS SPACE CENTER

NASA’s Stennis Space Center, located near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, is a federal city operated by NASA since 1961. As many as 40 onsite agencies, organizations,

universities, and companies share operating costs, while pursuing individual missions, as a model of fiscal efficiency. If their combined workforces of about 5,000

employees were counted as a single entity, Stennis would rank among the Top 10 Mississippi companies in size. The site is a major economic engine for the Gulf Coast

region, with an average direct annual impact of more than $625 million within a 50-mile radius.