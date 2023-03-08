Mississippi Teachers Named to Curriculum Associates’ 2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators Published 2:59 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Four teachers from across the state receive national recognition for their best-in-class teaching and use of educational programs

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., March 8, 2023—Curriculum Associates has named four Mississippi teachers—Anna Katherine Adams of Singing River Academy in Gautier, Dr. Janie Brown of Laurel Middle School in Laurel, Anthony Hamorsky of Hawkins Elementary School in Hattiesburg, and Presley Seal of Poplarville Lower Elementary in Poplarville—to its 2023 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers in Grades K–8 from around the country. Chosen from hundreds of nominations, these four teachers are among 30 educators from 22 states selected for exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®, illustrating growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrating innovation and engagement practices for students, being evangelists for high expectations and student achievement, championing equity, and having taught for at least two years.

“Teachers are true rockstars,” said Emily McCann, vice president of educator community at Curriculum Associates. “This year’s Extraordinary Educators are no exception—they were chosen from hundreds of nominations and represent the best of the best. We are happy to recognize and celebrate Anna Katherine, Janie, Anthony, and Presley for their amazing work in the classroom and look forward to providing them with ongoing professional learning and networking opportunities to help them continue to grow their craft.”

With nearly 340 years of combined teaching experience, this year’s class of Extraordinary Educators includes classroom teachers, special education teachers, and instructional specialists. All of the educators were ultimately selected by an advisory board featuring leaders from Curriculum Associates, previously inducted Extraordinary Educators, and a college student pursuing a degree in urban education.

The Extraordinary Educators will have continued access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as access to professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit and other professional learning events.

“I am beyond thrilled for this absolutely profound opportunity to work with the best and the brightest educators around the country,” said Adams. “I can’t wait to absorb the wealth of knowledge from everyone and network with other professionals in this phenomenal field we call teaching.”

“I am very excited for the chance to meet other Extraordinary Educators from around the country to share our passion for teaching,” said Hamorsky. “As a data-driven teacher, I look forward to networking and developing new skills to bring to my own classroom.”

“I am so honored and excited to have been chosen to be part of the Extraordinary Educator Class of 2023,” said Seal. “Teaching primary-aged students is a crucial time in a student’s learning—they are learning foundational skills that will be with them for not just the rest of their academic career but also the rest of their life. As such, differentiated instruction is vital, and i-Ready provides me with data quickly and effectively so that I am able to meet the needs of all of my students. I am looking forward to learning more about i-Ready, not only to benefit the students in my own classroom but also to share with other teachers in my district.”

This is the fourth year of the Extraordinary Educators program. This year’s class joins 110 additional educators from across the country in receiving this recognition.

Today, Curriculum Associates’ programs are used in the majority of Mississippi’s school districts.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2023 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/Classes.