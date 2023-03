Miss Mississippi USA receives key to city Published 3:08 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Picayune Mayor Jim Luke and the City Council presented a key to the city to Hailey White last night at the council meeting. Hailey is currently Miss Mississippi USA and her reign is coming to an end soon. She was born and raised in Picayune MS. She has represented Picayune and Mississippi with class, grace, and elegance. She will forever be Miss Mississippi to the community of Picayune.