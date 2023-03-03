Mattie Mark Published 1:22 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

Funeral service will be held Saturday March 4, 2023, at 12 noon, family viewing will be held 10:30 am., until 11am., public viewing 11 am., until 12 noon for Mrs. Mattie Pearl Mark age 89 who passed away, February 23, 2023, in Poplarville, MS. She was a native of Picayune, MS.

Mattie was blessed to have united with St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, at the age of 12 years old. She serve as a member of various organization: Jr. Choir, Jr. Mission, Senior Choir and the Dress committee for the Senior Choir. As a christian, she was a very kind hearted person, she was devoted to her children and her pastor and always willing to help someone.

Mrs. Mattie work history included; police traffic guard for Picayune School System, Picayune Convalescent Home, Mississippi Ammunition Plant, Head Start bus Monitor, all the children love her and call her Mrs. Mattie.

Survivors by her: 3 sons; Rochell (Glenda) Mark Jr., Donald Mark Sr., Ronald (Lucinda) Mark Sr., 2 daughters; Leatrice Mark Brown, Gretchen (Eddie) Porter, 20 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 1 brother, Charles (Burtha) Malone, 3 sisters; Joan (Willie) Turner, Ida Tall, and Doris McClain.

Preceded her in death: her husband, Rochell Mark Sr., 1 son Hebert Mark, 1 daughter Carolyn Mark Harry, parents; Booker and Clara McClain, 1 brother, Louis Malone

Rev. Michael Kelly will officiate at the service. Burial will be held at the Picayune Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Home.