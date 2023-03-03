Mattie Mark

Published 1:22 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

By Special to the Item

Mattie Mark

February 23, 2023

Funeral service will be held Saturday March 4, 2023, at 12 noon, family viewing will be held 10:30 am., until 11am., public viewing 11 am., until 12 noon for Mrs. Mattie Pearl Mark age 89 who passed away, February 23, 2023, in Poplarville, MS.   She was a native of Picayune, MS.

Mattie was blessed to have united with St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, at the age of 12 years old.  She serve as a member of various organization: Jr. Choir, Jr. Mission, Senior Choir and the  Dress committee for the Senior Choir.  As a christian, she was a very kind hearted person, she was devoted to her children and her pastor and always willing to help someone.

Mrs. Mattie work history included;  police traffic guard for Picayune School System, Picayune Convalescent Home, Mississippi Ammunition Plant, Head Start bus Monitor, all the children love her and call her Mrs. Mattie.

Survivors by  her: 3 sons; Rochell (Glenda) Mark Jr., Donald Mark Sr., Ronald (Lucinda) Mark Sr., 2 daughters; Leatrice Mark Brown, Gretchen (Eddie) Porter, 20 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 1 brother, Charles (Burtha) Malone, 3 sisters; Joan (Willie) Turner,  Ida Tall, and Doris McClain.

Preceded her in death: her husband, Rochell Mark Sr., 1 son Hebert Mark, 1 daughter Carolyn Mark Harry,  parents; Booker and Clara McClain, 1 brother, Louis Malone

Rev. Michael Kelly will officiate at the service.  Burial will be held at the Picayune Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Home.

