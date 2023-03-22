Maroon Tide secures first district win Published 10:34 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

This Tuesday, March 21, the Picayune Maroon Tide (9-5) hosted the West Harrison Hurricanes (4-13) in their first district matchup.

Picayune secured a late 5-1 win over West Harrison.

At the top of the 1st, Brady Robertson pitched two strikeouts and First base Morgan Craft made a play to first to out a Hurricanes runner. Brady would finish the game with 9 strikeouts.

At the bottom of the inning, Picayune went up 1-0 after a Brady base hit and single RBI.

In the top of the 4th, Hurricanes, Justine Seal tied the game at 1-1 after picking up a base hit for a single RBI.

At the bottom of the 5th, Picayune made their separation. First Parker Helton hit a base run for a single RBI. Followed was a base hit by Cooper Moreaux, which led to another single RBI.

Then Craft put the icing on the cake with his base hit and single RBI.

Stats

At the mound, Robertson pitched for 6 innings with 9 strikeouts. Kyler King pitched for the last inning and had two strikeouts. Picayune only had 2 errors on defense and 5 hits at bat on offense. Moreaux has 2RBIs, Craft and Robertson has single RBIs.

Coaches Quotes

Head Coach Evan Nichelson was pleased, loved how Robertson pitched and

Tied 1-1, Nichelson’s plan was to grind it out an at-bat, “We were hitting the ball all night, we figured things would start to fall in place, get some base runners and apply some pressure. There on the 5th, we were able to do that. Brady was good all night and we knew if we could generate some kind of offense something would happen because Brady was very sharp tonight.”

Nicolson said this first district win was huge and it was a big moral booster for the players.

“The kids are starting to believe a little bit and knowing that belong (in this district) and they can win these games. Hopefully, this keeps carrying forward.”

Picayune’s next game is this Thursday, March 23 against the Hurricanes again. The Hurricanes will host this matchup in West Harrison; the first pitch is set for 7 p.m.