Maroon Tide Rally for 8-3 Win over Gautier Gators Published 10:37 am Friday, March 3, 2023

1 of 1

On Thursday, March, 2, the Picayune Maroon Tide chipped their way to an 8-3 win over the Gautier gators. This win breaks a two-game losing stretch as Picayune is 4-4 this season.

Game Recap

Both teams left the first inning empty-handed in the same fashion, a third out with bases loaded. At the bottom of the second Picayune was handed two outs in just two pitches. Kyler King brought light to Picayune, making a hit up the right field. King had enough speed in him to land on third base. This was a perfect RBI setup for Cooper Moreaux, and he took it. Two pitches later Moreaux singles and brings home King for a 1-0 run lead. Then Morgan Craft singled, followed by Brady Robertson’s double RBI to put them ahead 3-0.

At the top of the third, the Gators put together a 2-run RBI. Robertson protected the lead after striking out the Gators’ batter for a third out. At the bottom third, Picayune’s lead increased to 4-2 after a Jamie Lumpkin RBI single. The score was the same until the bottom of the fifth. King had an RBI single, then Moreaux hit up the middle allowing King to double home and Moreaux to double onto the second base. This put Picayune ahead 6-2. Before the inning concluded Craft left his mark again with a ground ball base hit resulting in an RBI and a 7-2 lead.

At the top of the sixth, Gautier managed to get the bases loaded. Picayune was pitching with one out, so to keep the damage minimal, pitcher Moreaux walked the Gator batter. Picayune still led at 7-3. Picayune was able to out Gautier and allow no more runs. At the bottom of the sixth Picayune scored their last run off a Tanner Busby double to second base and help get the single run RBI.

Up Next

Picayune will face the Forrest County Agricultural Aggies this Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m.

Results in Pearl River County

The Lady Maroon Tide fell to Harrison Central 12-2. Picayune led 2-1 after one inning then scored no more while Harrison Central put up 8 runs in the third two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth inning. The Lady Tide are 2-6 this season, they will play Biloxi (2-3) at home this Saturday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m.

The Lady Hornets recently beat Stone, 6-4. Poplarville is 6-4 this season, they will travel to plan Hancock (6-1) this Friday and George County (6-0) on Monday, March 6. at 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Blue Devils recently beat Bay high 11-0. They scored single runs in the second and sixth inning. then they score 9 runs in the seventh inning. Izzy Martin had 4 RBIs and one home run, and Baylee Devore had 2 of PRC’s 11 RBIs. As a team, they had 9 hits. PRC’s Jazmin Robertson struck out 6 batters at the mound. the Lady Blue Devils are 4-2 this season, they will play at Pass Christian (1-2) for a doubleheader on Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m

The Pearl River Central baseball team recently lost to Biloxi 15-5. PRC led 4-1 after one inning. Bolixi scored 6 unanswered runs in the third inning then three runs in the fourth inning. both scored single runs in the following inning. then Biloxi found two runs in the sixth and seven innings. PRC’s Jyan Schlottman has two RBI’s and JJ Maorreale had one RBI. PRC is 5-3 this season, they will host Oak Forest Academy (2-2) this Saturday, March 4 at noon.

The Poplarville baseball team recently lost to Pope John Paul, 9-2. Poplarville is now 4-1 this season, they will host Wayne County next, this Friday, March 3 then Perry Central in Poplarville on Saturday, March 4 at 3 p.m.