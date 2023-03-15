Marjorie Workman-Grubb Published 8:00 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Marjorie Workman-Grubb, 78, of Picayune, MS, entered Eternal Rest on March 5, 2023 surrounded by her children, after a valiant battle with COPD.

Marjorie was a dedicated servant to our Lord, Jesus Christ. She received her certificate in Ministry from Calvary Temple in 1999.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Edna Beard; her husband, Gene Grubb; and sisters, Reta , Donna, and Helen Ruth.

Left to cherish her memories are her two children, Heather Workman of Lakewood Ranch, FL and Jerry Workman of Picayune, MS; one brother, William Beard of High Ridge, MO; one grandson, Jeremiah Whitmore; three stepdaughters; two stepsons; and a host of nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren.

Marjorie was loved deeply and by many, and will be sorely missed.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.

Picayune Funeral Home, (601) 798-5238.