Marjorie Workman-Grubb

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By Rikki Hardy

Marjorie Workman-Grubb, 78, of Picayune, MS, entered Eternal Rest on March 5, 2023 surrounded by her children, after a valiant battle with COPD.

Marjorie was a dedicated servant to our Lord, Jesus Christ. She received her certificate in Ministry from Calvary Temple in 1999.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Edna Beard; her husband, Gene Grubb; and sisters, Reta , Donna, and Helen Ruth.

Left to cherish her memories are her two children, Heather Workman of Lakewood Ranch, FL and Jerry Workman of Picayune, MS; one brother, William Beard of High Ridge, MO; one grandson, Jeremiah Whitmore; three stepdaughters; two stepsons; and a host of nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren.

Marjorie was loved deeply and by many, and will be sorely missed.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.

Picayune Funeral Home, (601) 798-5238.

More Obituaries

Connie Theriot Gay

Joseph Wayne “Joey” Jackson

Jimmy Carney

Charles McGill

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar