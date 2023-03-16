Man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly fleeing police in Picayune

Published 2:17 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

By Special to the Item

A man was arrested in Picayune Sunday afternoon after police attempted to stop his vehicle in traffic.

Authorities say around 4:30 p.m., Patrol and N.E.T. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a white ford expedition on Jackson Landing Road.
When officers approached the vehicle, a passenger fled from officers on foot resulting in his quick apprehension.

The fleeing passenger, Daniel Terrell Magee, was allegedly found to be in possession of approximately 9.9 grams of methamphetamine. The driver and an additional passenger were later released from the stop.

Daniel Magee was booked and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest by fleeing and disorderly conduct. MDOC also placed a hold for probation violation.

