Love Out Loud Event and Revival
Bethel Baptist Church
7451 Highway 43 North,
Poplarville, MS 39470
601.772.9411
Love Out Loud Community Outreach
March 25, 2023; Noon – 2 p.m.
Food, Games and Fellowship
Boiled Shrimp & Craw fish and Fried Fish
Corndogs for non seafood eaters
All activities and food will be free
Mini Concert by The Allens
Spring Revival
March 26 – 29, 2023
Sunday
8:45 a.m. Prayer Meeting
9:00 a.m. Sunday School
10:00 a.m. Morning Worship
6:00 p.m. Evening Worship
Monday – Wednesday
6:30 p.m.
Dinner will be served on
Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
The Allens will be sharing through music and God's Word.