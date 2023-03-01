Love Out Loud Event and Revival Published 1:41 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Bethel Baptist Church

7451 Highway 43 North,

Poplarville, MS 39470

601.772.9411

Love Out Loud Community Outreach

March 25, 2023; Noon – 2 p.m.

Food, Games and Fellowship

Boiled Shrimp & Craw fish and Fried Fish

Corndogs for non seafood eaters

All activities and food will be free

Mini Concert by The Allens

Spring Revival

March 26 – 29, 2023

Sunday

8:45 a.m. Prayer Meeting

9:00 a.m. Sunday School

10:00 a.m. Morning Worship

6:00 p.m. Evening Worship

Monday – Wednesday

6:30 p.m.

Dinner will be served on

Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.

The Allens will be sharing through music and God's Word.