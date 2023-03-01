Love Out Loud Event and Revival

Published 1:41 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Special to the Item

Bethel Baptist Church
7451 Highway 43 North,
Poplarville, MS 39470
601.772.9411

Love Out Loud Community Outreach

March 25, 2023; Noon – 2 p.m.
Food, Games and Fellowship
Boiled Shrimp &amp; Craw fish and Fried Fish
Corndogs for non seafood eaters
All activities and food will be free
Mini Concert by The Allens

Spring Revival
March 26 – 29, 2023

Sunday

8:45 a.m. Prayer Meeting
9:00 a.m. Sunday School
10:00 a.m. Morning Worship
6:00 p.m. Evening Worship

Monday – Wednesday
6:30 p.m.

Dinner will be served on
Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.

The Allens will be sharing through music and God&#39;s Word.

