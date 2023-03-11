Local Students Page in Mississippi House Published 9:59 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (March 10, 2023) – Anna Alexander, Ingrid Soto and Abby Wilson, all of Picayune, and Emma Dunhurst of Carriere recently served as pages for the Mississippi House of Representatives. Pages generally run errands for officials and House staff.

Alexander, 15, is the daughter of Betty Jo and Howard Alexander. Dunhurst, also 15, is the daughter of Gwen and Robert Dunhurst. Both young ladies are sophomores at Heritage Christian Academy and were sponsored for the week by Representative Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes (R – Picayune).

Soto, 18, is the daughter of Liliana Soto and Aurelio Garranza. Wilson, also 18, is the daughter of Denise and Damon Wilson. Both young ladies are seniors at Picayune Memorial High School and were sponsored by Representative Timmy Ladner (R – Poplarville).