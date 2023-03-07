Local Student Pages in Mississippi House

Published 4:20 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By Special to the Item

Rep. Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes, Rebekah Formby and Speaker Philip Gunn.

JACKSON, Miss. (March 7, 2023) – Rebekah Formby of Picayune recently served as a page for the Mississippi House of Representatives.  Pages generally run errands for officials and House staff.

 

Formby, 16, is the daughter of the Mississippi Worker’s Compensation Commission Chairman Mark Formby, and his wife Rita. She is a junior homeschool student, and she was sponsored for the week by Representative Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes (R – Picayune).

When asked about the week, Formby said, “I enjoyed the opportunity to meet our state representatives and seeing the legislative process firsthand.”

