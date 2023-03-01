Lauren Marie Harry Published 11:50 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Lauren Marie Harry

February 21, 2023

To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: Ecclesiastes 3:1 KJV

Lauren Marie Harry born July 13, 1948, in Picayune MS to the late Edgar Peters Barnes and Ethel Washington. She was the only child of her parents and the love of their lives. Lauren was a graduate of Carver High Class of 1966. After high school she attended Tougaloo College in Jackson, MS and later joined the Marine Corps.

Lauren was baptized at Pilgram Bound in Picayune MS. She converted to Catholism in 1966 while attending college and remain a faithful servant until her death. Lauren began a long career as a supervisor of Brockway Standard in Picayune MS util retirement.

Lauren met the love of her life, William Harry and they married in 1975, sharing 46 loving years of their lives together. Together they had five children, two girls and three boys. Leticia Burkett, Dorian Harry,( who proceeded her in death), Rolanda Gilmore, Marcus Harry and Alexis Harry. She has one son-in-law Carlos Burkett Sr, two daughter-in laws, Alexis Pierce Harry and LaToya Harry and a special cousin Larry Claiborne.

Lauren leaves to cherish her very special grandchildren whom they called MIMI: Hamilton Harry, Sinclair Harry (Angel) Carlos Burkett Jr., Megan Burkett and Gabrielle Burkett, Tamia James, DaQuain, Jasmine, Tamiljah, Aaronie and Caleb Harry.

Lauren also leaves to cherish a host of sister-in-law’s, brother-in-law’s, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Funeral services for Lauren Harry will be held on Saturday March 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1000 Goodyear Blvd, Picayune, MS 39466. Interment will be at New Palestine Cemetery, 2336 Palestine Rd., Picayune MS 39466 with Military Honors. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home