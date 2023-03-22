Lady Tide wash away the Long Beach 17-5 in distric opener Published 11:58 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

This Tuesday, March 21, the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide (6-9) traveled to play the Long Beach Bearcats (1-10) in their first district matchup.

Picayune clinched a dominant 17-5 win. They achieved 15 hits and 12 total RBIs. Lady Maroon Tide’s Katie Anne Hedgepeth led with 4 RBIs, Katrina Bolden had 3 RBIs, Brooklyn Keller had 2 RBIs and Brooklyn Wilson, Addison Watts, and Hayley Pascal had single RBIs. Allie Bond pitched the entire game and allowed 1 earned run.

Game Recap

Picayune found themselves trailed 5-0 after three innings. At the top of the 4th Picayune got rolling, and scored 2 runs. In the 5th inning, they scored one run, in the 6th inning, scored 9 runs, and in the seventh inning scored 5 runs.

Head Coach Courtney Dickens said her team’s focus wasn’t where it needed to be in the opening inning. But after being down and getting runners in scoring position, the script was flipped.

“We weren’t covering bases we dropped a ball at first base, had an overthrow at first base, so it was just mental mistakes and I think around 4th inning they realized that we can’t lose this game.”

Dickens challenged her players to lock in mentally. 4th inning they got runners on, made big hits, and were able to score. “Hitting is contagious, I will always believe that, and we were able to string hits together, and when that happens they carried it over to the next two innings.”

From there, whatever nervous the Lady Tide had, completely left the field because Long Beach made several pitching changes yet Picayune’s run kept increasing.

With one district win under their belt, the Lady Maroon Tide looks to build a winning streak. Their next game will host the Bearcats this Thursday, March 23 at Kristi Michell Field. the first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.