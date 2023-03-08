Joseph Wayne “Joey” Jackson Published 10:16 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Joseph Wayne “Joey” Jackson

March 6, 2023

Joseph Wayne “Joey” Jackson, age 59, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 in Picayune, MS. A native of Pearl River County, Joey was a brick mason and a jack of all trades, master of all. When he wasn’t on a construction site, he enjoyed boating, fishing, gardening and most of all spending time with his wife, three boys and grandkids.

Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by his Father, James Frank Jackson Sr.; Brother, James Frank Jackson Jr.; and one sister, Sheila Jackson. His memory will be forever cherished by his wife of 36 years, Paula Jackson of Carriere; His three sons, Brock Jackson (Katelyn), Colton Jackson, and Joseph Chandler Jackson (Jessica Dunhurst); Four Grandchildren, Alexus Jackson, Brysen Jackson, Alyssa Jackson, and Kye Jackson; and his mother, Mandy Jarrell.

Family will receive friends from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Friday, March 10, 2023 at White Funeral Home in Poplarville with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 am. Reverend Welsey Quave and Reverend Roy Keating will officiate and burial will follow at Burgetown Cemetery assisted by Brock Jackson, Colton Jackson, Joseph Chandler Jackson, Jeremy Quave, Travis

Smith, and Shasta Smith as Pallbearers. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

whitefuneralhomepoplarville.com for the Jackson family.