March 8, 2023

Jimmy Carney

March 4, 2023

Jimmy Carney, age 75, of Picayune, MS passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



A native of McNeill, MS, was a Heavy Equipment Operator. Jimmy was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, friend, and husband who was loved by all and will be greatly missed. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Carney and Evelyn Pearson; son, Bobby Wayne Carney; brother, Odell Spiers.

Left to cherish memory are his wife, Valerie L. Carney; children, Jimmy Ray Carney, Rebecca Marie “Becky” Carney Knight, A. Jolene (Travis) Carney-Maltsberger, Donnie (Toni) Osborne, Angela (Stephen) LaRocque, Jamie (David) Shreve, and Anthony (Beth) Cheramie; grandchildren, Amanda, Jacob, Jessee, Jodee, Jazzmine, Teagan, Haylee, Connor, Raven, Charlee, Kaylee, Braxtyn , Donnie Jr.”Bonz”, Timothy, and Sara; 20 great grandchildren; honorary brother, Huelan Perrette; daughter-in-law, Mandy Higgins Carney; numerous dear friends.

