Jack’s Family Restaurants to open 27th Mississippi-based location in late March Published 1:23 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

PETAL, MS. (March 13, 2023) — Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s), a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) network headquartered in Birmingham and boasting more than 230 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi, announced today it will open its newest location in Petal in late March.

Under construction since October of last year, the Petal Jack’s will be located at 1082 Evelyn Gandy Parkway and will mark the 27th Mississippi-based location for the franchise.

“We are thrilled to bring our quality, Southern food to the Petal community and surrounding areas,” said Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess. “Serving communities across the state of Mississippi is something we take great pride in.”

The Petal Jack’s will feature the Jack’s Southern Charm architecture design. First launched in 2022, this design features a large dining room for dine-in guests to enjoy, a large interior window for customers to watch their biscuits being made from scratch and large porch seating areas outside. A drive-thru will also highlight the location.

To celebrate another successful opening of a Mississippi-based Jack’s the restaurant will be gifting the first 50 customers in line free breakfast for a month. Additionally, Jack’s will offer 12 weeks of online-exclusive giveaways, prizes and promotions accessible by downloading the Jack’s app.

Individuals in and around the Petal community are encouraged to apply for available part and full-time positions. All Jack’s employees receive incredible benefits, such as health and dental insurance, flexible hours and weekly pay. Interested job seekers can apply at eatatjacks.com.

For more information on Jack’s Family Restaurants, visit eatatjacks.com. For exclusive offers and promotions, download the Jack’s app.