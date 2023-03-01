I-12 Eastbound,I-12 Westbound, St. Tammany Parish — Roadwork (Road Construction)

Road or Lane Status

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 2:51 PM, UPDATED : Wednesday, March 01, 2023 10:54 AM

Comments Crews will be performing asphalt and guardrail work. Safety Reminder DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. Project: H.013866

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is committed to delivering transportation and public works systems that enhance the quality of life. In addition to more than 16,600 miles of roadway, including over 890 miles of interstate, DOTD supports the development of the state’s aviation, marine and rail infrastructures. Through this work, we are able to facilitate economic development, create job opportunities, improve vital evacuation routes, and make critical freight corridors safer and more efficient.

For more information, please visit www.dotd.la.gov, email dotdcs@la.gov, or call DOTD’s Customer Service Center at (225) 379-1232 or 1-877-4LADOTD (1-877-452-3683). Business hours are 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please let us know how we may better serve you: Customer Service Survey.