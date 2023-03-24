Historical Moment: The Picayune Police complex is officially in the works Published 10:51 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

“We have to build a facility we’re proud of, we have to build a facility for the future.”

That was a short sum of Picayune Mayor Jim Luke’s opening speech during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. He was addressing the packed room of attendees about the much-anticipated and requested approval votes by the Council for a new Picayune Police Complex.

Its been in the late 1970s since the city of Picayune built its current Police building located at South Main St.

When the Agenda item approached, it was told by accountants that the City can afford this building, which will be budgeted a $7 million, and stressed by the council not one-penny over. There was a unanimous yes vote by the council to begin the process.

In response to this historical news, Police Chief Joe Quave had this to say;

“Thank you for allowing this to happen I see how hard these men and women work every day…but to know that they will be in a safe environment, one that reflects positivity, just means the world to me. Not only is it going to push us forward now, but long after we’re all gone, you’ll see the benefits of that. Two simple words, thank you, but honestly, I can’t thank you enough.”

In other businesses, Public Works Director Eric Morris provided an update on the Margret Reed Crosby Library. In recent coverage, lime-stone pieces of the building had fallen from its structure. According to Morris and Dungan’s Engineering’s assessment, “The panel that fell wasn’t firmly affixed into the structure the way it was designed to be” said Morris.

Eventually, the panel gave way causing it to fall. It was later determined that the panel needs to come off of the building. The repair project is ready to proceed and Morris will request quotes for its repair.

“We hope to remove the panel soon, and go back up with the stucco system that will serve for many years to come, and will be much safer than what is there now,” stated Morris.

The Council approved allowing the George Washington Carver Alumni Association to create and maintain a museum on the city property. There was also approval for the City Engineer to enter an agreement with Dungan Engineering for Construction Engineering and Inspection (CEI) services for the Ridgecrest Drive water Distribution project. That project is nearly 15% complete and is estimated for a 3-week completion. The Oaks @ Crosby Commons was approved and authorize Jim Luke to activate the project and the LPA TAP grant for this project. The police department was approved to apply for the FY2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplement Fund Grant. Police Chief Joe Quave said they will purchase more radios with the funds.

The council then went into an executive session to discuss personnel matters.