Harold Douglas Smith Published 11:50 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Harold Douglas Smith

February 26, 2023

Harold Douglas Smith was born January 21, 1937 and departed this life to meet his Redeemer and Lord, Jesus Christ, on February 26, 2023 at the age of 86. In his early years he proudly served in the United States Navy. Harold was a man of great faith and was a preacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He pastored Baptist churches in Mississippi and Louisiana during 60 years of ministry, including: Shady Grove, Amite, LA, Riverbend, Chalmette, LA, Antioch, Picayune, MS, New Bethel, Whitesand, MS, Oak Grove, Franklinton, LA, Corinth, Lucedale, MS and First Baptist Henleyfield, Henleyfield, MS.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Senorita Perry Smith; His parents, Cecil Smith and Juanita Miles Smith; two brothers, Dale Everett Smith and Gary Paul Smith; one sister, Doris Cecelia Smith Ladner.

Left to cherish his memory are his three children, Debbie Aaron (Gary), Cherita Geraldson (Larry) and Douglas Smith (Leah); six grandchildren, Jeremy Aaron (Kamala), Jammeye Galloway (Brad), Crystal Geraldson, Daniel Geraldson (Nikki), Caleb Smith (Becky) and Rachel Dragon (Morgan); Thirteen great grandchildren: Shelbye Branch, Justin Justice, Ryan Justice, Cody Stanley, Javiana Geraldson, Lola Aaron, Ashley Geraldson, Lydia Geraldson, Tabitha Geraldson, Naomi Geraldson, Rachel Geraldson, Ella Smith and Issac Smith. Three great-great grandchildren: Evan Justice, Matteo Justice and Iris Justice; Four Sisters, Ruth Mallet, Maxine Pittman (Shelton), Dianne Nelson (Karl), Robbie Davis (Larry); and a host of nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

The funeral service for Harold will be at First Baptist Church of Henleyfield in Carriere, Mississippi on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. Friends may visit with the family from noon until service time. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to White Funeral Home of Poplarville.