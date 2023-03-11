Gulf Coast dominates against Delta Published 9:57 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast kicked off the MACCC softball schedule with a quick sweep at Ross-Smith Field on Friday.

The Bulldogs beat Mississippi Delta 9-2 in the opener and run-ruled the Trojans 9-0 in five innings in the second.

“It was a good day,” Gulf Coast coach David Kuhn said. “We found a way to win the first game, and any time you can sweep in conference, it’s a good day.”

Gulf Coast (19-7) has won five straight and 12 of the last 13.

The doubleheader started in a drizzle, and Bulldogs starter Jett Harrell (Fr., Clarksdale/Lee Academy) struggled with her grip early. Delta got a run in the first, but she finished with a four-hitter. She struck out three and walked one to improve to 8-2.

Kamryn LaFosse (Fr., Lake Charles, La./Sam Houston) made a spectacular diving catch of a foul bunt, then threw out a tagging runner at second for a double play to end the fifth. She hit her fifth homer in the sixth, following a two-run shot by K.K. Agner (So., Horn Lake/Magnolia Heights), her 10th. That ties her for fourth in the country.

Jorja Roberson (Fr., Branyan/East Union) had two hits and three RBI. Agner, LaFosse and Abby Vance (So., Calhoun City/Calhoun City) had two hits.

Kylie Burnette (Fr., Picayune/Picayune) improved 7-2 in the nightcap, combining with Kennedy Brown (So., Southaven/Northpoint Christian) on a five-hitter.

“We’re steadily getting good pitching,” Kuhn said. “We got good starting pitching out of Kylie and Jett, and Kennedy continues to come in and do well in relief.”

Roberson had two more hits and a two-run homer. Olivia Plummer (So., Gulfport/Gulfport) had two hits and drove in three. Roberson and Harrell also had two hits.

Delta is now 1-21.

Gulf Coast plays its final non-conference games Saturday with a road trip to Monroeville to play Coastal Alabama-North. Game 1 starts at 1 p.m. The games will be streamed at https://www.jockjive.com/.

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.