Get rid of hazardous waste during Household Hazardous Waste day

Published 10:54 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

Saturday, March 23 is Household Hazardous Waste day.

On Saturday bring all your hazardous waste to Carriere Volunteer Fire Department at 7414 HWY 11 to be properly disposed of. Drop items off from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Below is a list of acceptable and non-acceptable items:

Acceptable

Aerosols, corrosives/oxidizers (household chemicals), flammable liquids (gasoline, diesel, kerosene), batteries, mercury and instruments that contain mercury, fluorescent bulbs/compact bulbs, fire extinguishers, tanks, electronic items, (TVs, printers).

Non-acceptable