Geneva F. Wylie Published 6:39 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Geneva F. Wylie, age 84, of Picayune, Miss, who passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in Picayune, Miss. will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 11:30 am at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Tylertown, MS, she was a retired clerical worker in the medical field and a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by parents, Alfred William Forbes and Juanita Stogner Forbes.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Anita “Beckie” Dillon; sons, Timothy Eugene (Gladys) Dillon and Alfred Edward (Lisa) Dillon; 3 grandchildren, Benjamin Dillon, Brooke Dillon, and Jeremy (Natasha) Dillon; 4 great grandchildren; siblings, Alfred William Forbes, Jr., Jerry Paul Forbes, Judy Lynn (Larry) Boyd, Mikell Wayne (Regina) Forbes, and Kenneth Irvin (Janine) Forbes; numerous nieces and nephews.