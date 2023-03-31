Gary R. Goss Published 6:42 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 03, 2023 at Union Baptist Church Cemetery Picayune, Miss for Mr. Gary R. Goss, 78, of Picayune, Miss. who died Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Gary was born in Picayune, Miss., and grew up in New Orleans, where he worked with his father on the racetrack at the New Orleans Fairgrounds. There he learned to love and care for race horses, a love he carried always. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy in the Viet Nam era.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Judson Goss and Catherine Bounds Goss; one sister Winnie Goss Johnson, and his son, Joel Goss.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathleen Anderson Goss and son, Jesse Goss.