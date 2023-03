Fun night at the Library Published 3:26 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

Our first Family Fun Night in April is Puppet Potential. It will be Monday, April 3rd from 4:30 to 6:00 pm. We will also have special guests, Local Authors Mary Beth Magee and Professional Puppeteer, Laura Ewald. This will be free and open to the public, welcoming families of all ages. For more information, contact the Crosby Memorial Library at 601-798-5081.