"Four Old Broads" A Play By Leslie Kimball

Picayune On Stage is ready to entertain you again with a comedy mystery, “Four Old Broads.”

Things are not very pleasant at the Magnolia Place Assisted Living Center since Nurse Pat Jones took over.

Retired burlesque queen Beatrice Shelton needs a vacation. She needs to convince her best friend, Eaddy

Clayton, to stop praying and go with her. The newest resident, Imogene Fletcher, is suddenly losing her

memory. Maude Jenkins is obsessed with her favorite soap opera and planning her funeral. Sam Smith, a

retired Elvis impersonator is looking for love. Why are so many residents being moved to “the dark side”?

Where is Dr. Head? Who is that assistant who is always reading a novel?

Join us to solve the mystery and to laugh-out-loud at some of the situations the senior citizens find

themselves in during this two-act play written by Leslie Kimball.

Performances will be held on Friday – March 24 and Saturday – March 25 at 7:00 pm and on Sunday –

March 26 at 2:00 pm at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall located at 1421 Goodyear Blvd. Tickets are

$15. For reservations, call Bonnie at 601-799-1714.

The cast includes Debbie Craig, Becky Highnote, Brenda Stockstill, Donna Aguilard, Patrick Rutherford,

Rebecca Neal, Tara Poolson, and Ben Poolson. Bonnie Hughes is the director and Dolly Kingsley is on the

sound board.