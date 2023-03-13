Finalists Announced in 2nd Annual Mississippi Makers’ Challenge Published 2:11 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

JACKSON – The 2nd annual Mississippi Makers’ Challenge Sponsored by Hancock Whitney is down to its final four products. Listed below are the results of last week’s Round of Eight (winners are in bold).

Quadrant 1

Taylor ZH-360L Heavy Lift Truck (Taylor Machine Works – Louisville) vs. Carbon Composite Rocket Segments (Northrop Grumman – Iuka)

Quadrant 2

Next Generation Jammer (Raytheon Technologies – Forest) vs.MilitaryandAthleticWhistle (LCIndustries–Hazlehurst/Tupelo)

Quadrant 3

Halo Headlights (Redline LumTronix – Ocean Springs) vs. Eco-Friendly Paint & Custom-Built Stencils (World Class Paints – Leland)

Quadrant 4

Reform Ti MIS CT (Precision Spine – Pearl) vs.ChocolateHazelnutWafers(Pirouline–Madison)

“We are excited to announce the finalists in this year’s competition and are proud to showcase the innovation of these four companies,” said MMA President & CEO John McKay. “We look forward to this final week of voting and to crowning the ‘The Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi’ at next week’s awards ceremony at the State Capitol.”

Voting in the Round of Four concludes Friday at 3 p.m. Voters may cast a vote for one of the final four products (click here for product descriptions) and may do so once per day per device. All voting will be done on the contest’s official website, msmakerschallenge.com. For a link to the bracket, click here.

Here is an updated contest timeline.

ROUND OF FOUR

March 13 – March 17

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT

Thursday, March 23 – Mississippi State Capitol

Details regarding the Winner Announcement presentation will be announced next week.

For more than 70 years, the Mississippi Manufacturers Association has represented the interests of Mississippi’s manufacturers at both the state and national levels. As the Voice of Industry, MMA represents manufacturers in the Mississippi Legislature and U.S. Congress. MMA promotes a strong manufacturing environment within Mississippi and is a central source of information and assistance in industrial management. To learn more about MMA and manufacturing in Mississippi, please visit www.mma-web.org.

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, and Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and asset management services; healthcare banking; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. More information is available at http://www.hancockwhitney.com.