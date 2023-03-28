Eli Keller, Teacher of the Week Published 12:05 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

This week Nissan Teacher of the week goes to Pearl River Central Endeavor Special Education teacher, Eli Keller.

Keller has been teaching 5 years, all at PRC Endeavor and has been employed within the district for 10 years.

What Keller likes most about teaching is helping reach children who need a positive influence in their lives. He wants his students to understand their self worth and how work ethic equal success.

Something unique about Keller is he’s married to Christie Keller and has four children Kaylee, Joshua, Carly and Josiah. Keller also lives to hunt.