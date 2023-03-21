Eileen Verdegan Published 5:50 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Eileen Verdegan ,age 73, of Saucier, Miss.passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Eileen was a longtime resident of the Miss. Gulf Coast. She graduated from PMHS in 1967 and went on to earn an Associates Degree from PRCC in 1969 and a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in Elementary Education from MS University of MS for Women in 1971. She then went on to earn her Masters in Education Degree from USM in 1980.

She touched many lives with her passion for teaching first grade. Her 24 year teaching career covered many elementary schools across Harrison County ending at Lyman Elementary in 2000. She served her country being a supportive military spouse. As a member of First Baptist Church of Lyman, she had an unshakable faith in Jesus Christ. Eileen loved to cook, host family gatherings, travel, do daily crossword puzzles, and visit with family and friends. She will be remembered for her thoughtfulness, her loving heart, her smile and warm hugs. Eileen’s most cherished accolade was being simultaneously named the World’s Best Mom and World’s Best Mimi. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Eileen is preceded in death by her granddaughter Samantha Marie Nawrot; parents, Erselle and Billy Meitzler of Picayune, Miss., and sisters Barbara Seal and Debbie Sumrall.

Survivors include her loving husband of 49 years, Gary Verdegan; daughter, Jennifer (Ryan) Nawrot; son, Scott (Brandi) Verdegan; grandchildren, Tyler (Rachel) Nawrot, Hannah Nawrot (Colby Clark), Carleigh Potts, and Evelyn Verdegan; great grandchildren, Isabella, Chandler, Ainsley, and Oaklynn; and brother Richard “Bat” (Irene) Meitzler.

Visitation will be held at Bradford O’Keefe Funeral Home – O’Neal Road on Thursday, March 23rd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. The funeral service will be held on Friday March 24 at First Baptist Church of Lyman at 11 AM. A graveside service will be held on the same day at 2 p.m. at the Old Palestine Cemetery in Picayune, Miss.

