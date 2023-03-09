Earn Your High School Diploma!

Published 12:03 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Special to the Item

Earn your high school diploma in just 22 weeks. Tuition, Room and Board is absolutely Free.

Youth ChalleNGe, located at Camp Shelby Mississippi, is the Premier Alternative Education Program for 16 to 18 yr. old youth, who are struggling in school, or no longer attend. With a focus on job training, social skills and self-discipline.

We are designed to meet the needs of today’s youth. ChalleNGe also offers College classes through a local University.

We accept both Male and Female Applicants.

For an Application or more information call: 1-800-507-6253 or visit our website: msyouthchallenge.org

