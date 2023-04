Donate to blood center Published 11:25 am Friday, March 31, 2023

On Thursday, April 6th, at The Blood Center at 701 Highway 11 from 12-6 come to donate blood. the shelter needs to collect 30 units of blood to help them get through the Easter weekend. All donors will receive a Russell Stover Chocolate Bunny and a spring T-shirt for coming in on Thursday to donate. The center is in great need of ALL blood types.