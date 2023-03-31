Donald N. Davis Published 6:45 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

“His Lord said to him, well done, good and faithful servant!” Matthew 25:21

Donald Neil Davis, 72, of Picayune, Miss. answered God’s call on Monday, March 27, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 8, 2023, with visitation at 10 a.m. and services to follow at 11 a.m..

Donald N. Davis left to treasure his memory, his beautiful wife of 53 years, Barbara Davis; his three children, Dawn Davis Haralson, Donald Tyrone Davis (Cindy), and Dijonay Parker (Rahkeam);nine grandchildren, Pharoh, Shakar, Javsezo, Rodney, Essence, Olivia, Maurissa, Caycen, and Rahkeam Jr.;four great grandchildren, ZaKeriya, Tyrinee, Carter, and Kaenan; four sisters, Sebra Davis of Savannah, Ga., Argentina Landor (Robert) of Picayune, Miss. Linda Young of Mobile, Ala., and LeLarn Davis of Chicago, Ill.; Three brothers, Colon Davis (Carolyn) of Portsmouth, Va., Christover Davis of N.C. ,and Vanjo Davis of Picayune, Miss.., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.