Crosby Arboretum Program Schedule March – April 2023 Published 10:17 am Friday, March 24, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Families will enjoy creating nature-themed crafts together in this fun workshops! As all children must be accompanied by an adult, there is no minimum age requirement. Cost is $3 for members (adults and children), all non-members $6. Registration required.

SPRING NATIVE PLANT FIELD WALK

Saturday, March 18, 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Enjoy a spring field walk around the Arboretum grounds while learning about the native plant species in the exhibits, tips for their identification and how to use them in your home landscape, with Arboretum Director Pat Drackett. Members free; $5 for non-members.

Arboretum Spring Native Plant Sale!

March 31 & April 1 (Fri/Sat), 10 a.m. to Noon

(Members enter each day at 9:00 a.m.)

Join us for one of the largest spring sales in years! Grab your cart (or bring your own) and browse our outstanding selection of native plants for your spring planting projects. Knowledgeable staff, volunteers, and Mississippi Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer plant questions and help you choose plants suited to your property’s unique environmental conditions. Free admission. Use Service Road entrance. Sale is on the Visitor Center loop drive.

Pine Needle Basket-Making

Friday, April 14 (see previous description)

Yoga on the Pinecote Pavilion

Saturday, April 15, 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Bring your yoga mat and a friend and come enjoy the natural beauty surrounding the Pinecote Pavilion in this class with certified yoga instructor Jim Sones. Limited to 16. Best suited to ages 14 and up. Please arrive 10 minutes early. Members $2; non-members $6. Reservations requested.

How to Design a Pollinator Garden!

Saturday, April 15, 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Learn about the value of pollinators and how to create gardens that will attract and support them. These low-care landscapes can save you time and money, work with ecological processes, and contribute to a healthy local biodiversity. Spend more time sitting in your garden and not laboring in it, with Arboretum Director Pat Drackett. Registration required. Members free; $5 for non-members.

FAMILY WORKSHOP: Making Seed Balls to Plant Wildflowers!

Saturday, May 6, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Kids will enjoy learning about and making “seed bombs”, a new technique for planting native wildflowers, with Phyllis Goodwin, Pearl River County Master Gardener and Junior Master Gardener Instructor. All materials included. Member adults $3, member child (under 12) $2; non-member adults $5 adults, non-member child $3. Limited to 30 persons.

“MUSIC UNDER THE STARS” ON the PINECOTE PAVILION!

Saturday, May 6 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Enjoy free admission to this popular community music night featuring performances by three area groups with a range of musical talents. Enjoy light refreshments and the chance to see the Mississippi Landmark Pavilion illuminated at night. Call to sign up so we may plan for seating capacity. Feel free to bring your own chair!

Workshop: Introduction to Blacksmithing

Saturday, May 13, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Learn how to begin doing forge work in this hands-on program with blacksmith Jared Kattengell of Katt Forge, current GCBA president. In guided demonstrations and instruction, you’ll compete a project and learn about essential tools, materials, equipment, and training recommended to continue in the craft, whether as a hobbyist or professional. Jared has been forging for about seven years and has participated in five Crosby Arboretum Forge Days. The four-hour workshop includes a lunch . Member cost is $70; non-members $75. Limited to only 5 students.

Pine Needle Basket-Making

Friday, April 14 (See earlier description)

Yoga on the Pinecote Pavilion

Saturday. May 27; 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

(See earlier description)

Jewelry Workshop: Sterling Silver Wire-Wrapped Pendants

Saturday, April 22, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

In this workshop with jewelry maker Connie Boyd of Unique Stones, you will make a beautiful handmade pendant with your choice of a semi-precious finished polished stone, wrapped in Sterling Silver. Program cost is $70 and includes a chain, tools for use, silver wire, and your choice of a semi-precious stone paid directly to the instructor on the day of the workshop by cash or check. More precious stones will be available if desired. Limited to 8 persons.

Family Program: Mississippi Animals!

Saturday, April 29, 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Meet a real Mississippi endangered species and visit with live critters! Outreach Educator Sabrina Cummings with the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science will discuss our animal neighbors and their adaptations. Member adults $2; member child $1. Non-member adults $5; non-member child $2. Reservations required. Limited to 30 persons.