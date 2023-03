County Wide Clean Up Published 11:02 am Monday, March 6, 2023

Keep Pearl River County Beautiful County Wide Clean Up is Saturday, March 11 at 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Volunteers will meet at Pearl River Central High School 7407 HWY 11 N. Carriere MS 39426 around the flagpole at 8:30 a.m., receive necessary cleanup items, and meet back at 11:30 a.m. for lunch provided.

Students can also receive community service hours they need through this event.