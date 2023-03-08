Connie Theriot Gay Published 10:17 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Connie Theriot Gay

March 3, 2023

Connie Theriot Gay, 65, of Carriere, Mississippi and Pioneer Village – Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Connie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was married to the true love of her life, Reece Gay, for 26 years. Her dedication to her daughter, Alison, was both unwavering and filled with self-sacrificial love. Her limited time spent with her precious grandson, Brandon, was some of the best times of her life. Connie had a passion and knack for gardening that many would say rivaled the best of master gardeners. She loved music, especially country and rock-n-roll of the 60’s and 70’s. Connie was devoted to her Catholic faith and the Blessed Mother. She was generous beyond measure. Connie never met a stranger.

She is preceded in death by her father, Larry Theriot and one grandson, Brandon Stacey.

Survivors include her husband, Colonel Reece Gay; one daughter, Alison Regina Holmes; her mother, Fay Neal; and one brother, Perry Bonck.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church (1000 Goodyear Blvd, Picayune, MS, 39466) on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Burial in Memorial Gardens Cemetery (2618 Hwy 43 S, Picayune, MS, 39466). Visitation one hour prior to the services, Thursday at the church.

Picayune Funeral Home, 601-798-5238.