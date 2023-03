Community Health Fair in Picayune Published 10:56 am Monday, March 6, 2023

The Gulf Coast Center of Nonviolence will host a Community Health Fair at the Mary Richardson Community Center on April 4th from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. There will be several other public health agencies to provide valuable information and resources about protecting your health.

For more information contact mobilehealth@msphi.org.